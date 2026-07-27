Join Newport News Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

There’s still time for readers of all ages to take part in the Newport News Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge before it wraps up on next Friday, July 31.

This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” encourages participants to discover new books, track their reading minutes and earn rewards while celebrating literacy and lifelong learning. The annual program is designed to keep readers engaged throughout the summer, helping children maintain academic skills while offering entertainment and enrichment for participants of every age.

Youth participants, from birth through age 17, can earn rewards after reading 200 minutes and again after completing 400 minutes. In addition to the reading challenge, the library continues to offer story times, STEM programs, craft activities, teen adventures and family events through the end of the month.

Adults who read 400 minutes are eligible to receive a completion reward while supplies last. Participants can also qualify for weekly prize drawings by reaching reading milestones. Eligible reading includes books, magazines, recipes, online articles, workplace materials and other reading activities. Reading minutes must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. each Sunday to be entered into the following Monday’s prize drawing. Winners are notified by email and phone.

Participants can track their reading through Beanstack, available online and via the Beanstack mobile app, or with a paper reading log available at any Newport News Public Library branch. Those who haven’t signed up yet can still register before the challenge concludes on July 31. For registration, a full calendar of events and additional program information, visit nnpl.org.