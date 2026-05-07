Join Successful Inventing Series on Licensing your Product

Join us for the next session of the “Successful Inventing” series: Licensing your product or concept. This series is co-hosted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Western Regional Outreach Office and the Licensing Executives Society–Silicon Valley Chapter (LES-SVC). The series is designed to help innovators navigate the earliest and most critical stages of the invention process. During each virtual session, participants will hear experts discuss intellectual property, prototypes, licensing, funding, and more.

Our session on Wednesday, May 13, from 4–5:30 p.m. PT / 7–8:30 p.m. ET will focus on licensing your product or concept.

Some of the topics we’ll cover include:

Should I license or manufacture?

What is in a royalty agreement and how does it work?

What do companies expect to see from inventors?

Which companies should I approach and why?

How do I negotiate a license?

﻿Register today

Please register in advance. For questions, please contact the Western Regional Outreach Office at western@uspto.gov.

This free webinar series occurs on the second Wednesday of every month.

