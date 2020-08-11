Join the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab for PLAYfest

Even though we’ve been apart, young people of all ages have spent the summer learning STEM virtually thanks to the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab. To continue to encourage the development and curiosity of future inventors, scientists, engineers, ship builders and world changers, Brooks Crossing is participating in PLAYfest on Friday, August 14 and invites others to take part in this free day of learning.

PLAYfest is a day-long event celebrating ideas and people. During this virtual event, sessions of prepared talks will be augmented with hands-on interactive workshops on topics ranging from drawing to cooking to social entrepreneurship and discussion groups. Make rainbow candy without food coloring, create cardboard animals, find the seven wonders of your world, discover the solar system from home, enjoy purposeful play with LEGOs, and so much more!

Learners of all ages are invited to participate in this free day of exploration and fun. Visit the PLAYfest website for a list of workshops and to register.

PLAYfest is a program of The Playful Learning Lab (PLL) at the University of St. Thomas. At the PLL, a team of undergraduate research students, affiliated educators and community partners work together to create engaging, hands-on experiences for PK-12 students and educators, with a focus on fun. The PLL’s work revolves around three lab rules: be kind, clean up your messes and play well with others. To learn more, visit playfullearninglab.org.