Join the Conversation: Coastal Storm Risks in Virginia Beach

Five public engagement opportunities are scheduled Jan. 22-29.

As a coastal city, Virginia Beach faces ongoing challenges from storm surge flooding, waves and erosion. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with the city, invites residents to learn more about the Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Feasibility Study, ask questions and share feedback during a series of public engagement events.

Public meetings will be held:

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual

Monday, Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m., Kempsville High School, 5194 Chief Trail

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Virtual

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m., Kellam High School, 2665 West Neck Road

Thursday, Jan. 29, 6-8 p.m., W.T. Cooke Elementary School, 1501 Mediterranean Ave.

More details will be available at the USACE’s project page.

Tackling Storm Risks: The Study’s Mission

The CSRM Feasibility Study focuses on developing practical solutions to reduce the impacts of coastal storms on residents, visitors, businesses and future land development. The study examines past, present and future storm risks, including sea-level changes, and evaluates existing projects already in place.

Launched in 2022, the study is expected to take at least three years to identify which solutions are feasible for the region. Key goals include: