Join the Newport News Green Foundation for Two Upcoming Special Events

Join the Newport News Green Foundation for two special events.

A Green Drinks event is being held this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9-11 a.m. at Riverview Farm Park (Shelter 1, 105 City Farm Road, Newport News, exit 255A from I-64). HRSD will discuss the SWIFT (Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow) project along the James River and the Newport News Parks Division will discuss a new trail they are constructing in the park. Admission is free and coffee is available for purchase.

Grab a blanket and brunch during Picnic at the Pond Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Chatham Trail (401 Chatham Drive, Newport News) for a picnic in celebration of our green spaces. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks featuring brunch-style food, and beverage sales.