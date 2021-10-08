Join the Newport News Neighborhood Watch Coalition!

Are you looking for ways to get involved in our city and your neighborhood? If you are a member of an active neighborhood watch group, please consider volunteering to become part of the Executive Board of the Newport News Neighborhood Watch Coalition! Members of the board work closely with the Newport News Police Department to promote increased communication, understanding, and cooperation between the city’s neighborhood watch groups and the police.

New Executive Board members will be elected in November and will serve a two-year term. The Coalition Board meets the second Monday of each month. Contact Kevin Hoffman at sarakevo@gmail.com for more information.﻿The Newport News Neighborhood Watch Coalition was established in 1983 as the governing body of Newport News Neighborhood Watch groups. The goal of the Coalition is to bring together representatives of the Neighborhood Watch groups in the city to work together to make our city a stronger, safer community for all. If you are interested in establishing a Neighborhood Watch group, please call 757-928-4700.