Join the NNPL Summer Reading Challenge!

This summer, the Newport News Public Library is inviting everyone to Read for Your Life in the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge from June 20 – July 31. Reading is a critical skill that enriches your life. Read for learning, enlightenment, relaxation and fun! Readers of all ages can join the challenge and log their reading minutes to be eligible to win weekly prizes and to earn a completion award. In the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge, we had a total of 520,750 minutes of community reading. Our goal is to beat last year’s total!

Registration for the challenge is now open! Participants can register in Beanstack, an online program that is also used to track reading minutes. Additional details about the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge are available at nnpl.org.

Free kick-off events will be held at each library branch next week. Visit Grissom Library on June 21 at 2 p.m., Main Street Library on June 22 at 2 p.m., and Pearl Bailey Library on June 23 at 2 p.m. for a Teeny Tiny Farm Petting Zoo! Midway celebration events will be held July 13‒18, and finale events July 27‒29. Special programs will take place at all of the library branches every week throughout the challenge. See the event calendar at nnpl.org for the complete list.

For more information, call 757-926-1350 or any Newport News Public Library branch.