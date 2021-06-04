Join the One City Wake Up and Read Summer Kick-off!

Prevent the summer slide and kick off your summer in full gear! Join Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) on Saturday, June 5, at Brittingham-Midtown Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for fun, interactive stations that explore literacy across NNPS curriculum and highlight strategies for family engagement. While there, enter to win door prizes and purchase goodies from vendors and food trucks. Meals will be provided to the first 300 individual attendees.

Programs include:



Information on Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s 2021 Summer Camps and other programs

Free books for your at-home library

Innovative Literacy-Across-the-Curriculum Grab & Go Stations provided by NNPS teachers and community partners (PreK-5th Grade, ESL, STEM, Arts, Health & Fitness)

Special cartoon guests

And much more!

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center is located at 570 McLawhorne Drive. Additional event parking will be available at Hines Middle School at 561 McLawhorne Drive. Masks and social distancing are required and CDC guidelines will be followed.