Join us for a CNI Virtual Meeting on Thursday

In May 2019, the City of Newport News and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) program. Funding is transforming the Marshall-Ridley area in the Southeast Community, creating new housing options, community services, recreational opportunities and parks. The city and housing authority also received a $500,000 CNI Planning Grant in 2016 to develop a community-driven transformation plan for the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood, which includes Ridley Place public housing and an expanded area around the complex. The transformation plan can be viewed in its entirety online.

A key part of our plan includes community engagement. Due to the coronavirus, we’ve had to limit meetings, but we still have exciting news to share! All are invited to a Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting will begin with a brief overview of the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood, so tune in even if you aren’t a resident and would like more information on the exciting revitalization taking place in the Southeast Community. Then, guest speakers from the city, Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Newport News Public Schools and Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will provide updates on developments with new housing, services for residents, plans for the neighborhood and much more. After brief updates from the panel, the meeting will open up for questions.

To watch and interact visit the Newport News Choice Facebook page, tune into NNTV – Cox Channel 48 and Verizon Channel 19 or go online to www.nnva.gov/nntv. Those who watch on Facebook Live can submit questions to the panel during the meeting. You can submit questions in advance to newportnewschoice@nnva.gov.& #xa0;