Join us for a Virtual Meeting on the Lee Hall Area Plan

The City of Newport News is in the process of updating the Lee Hall Area Plan, a document to help guide reinvestment and the revitalization of this area in the northern part of the city. The Planning Department is hosting a virtual presentation on Thursday, November 12 at 6 p.m. to share and gather input as we begin this process. The presentation will include a discussion about the vision for the area, an overview of the process and a question and answer session. To watch and interact, visit the City of Newport News Facebook Page, tune into NNTV (Cox Channel 48/Verizon Channel 19) or go online to www.nnva.gov/nntv. Watch via Facebook Live to submit questions to the panel during the meeting. Submit questions in advance to poissantcm@nnva.gov. The current Lee Hall Area Plan was approved in 1997. Over the past 23 years, market conditions and trends have changed, as have many of the physical characteristics of the area. The objective for the new plan is to establish a vision to reinvigorate local businesses, preserve the historical character of the area, re-establish a sense of place and community, and attract new investment. Once adopted, the Lee Hall Area Plan will serve as an amendment to the city’s One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. In addition to the Facebook Live on November 12, other community engagement presentations will be held over the next ten months and an online/mail-in public input survey will be posted. The goal is to complete the project in mid to late 2021. For more information on the process, visit the Planning Department website.