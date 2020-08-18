Join Us for a Virtual Presentation of the Endview Development Concept

The Newport News Economic Development Authority (EDA) and WeldenField Development are hosting a virtual presentation to share and gather input on the concept plan for the development of the EDA’s Endview tract, located at 350 Yorktown Road.

Anyone interested is encouraged to participate in the Virtual Presentation on Monday, August 31at 6 p.m. The presentation will include a discussion about the vision for the development, an overview of the design process, and a walk-through of the concept plan. Following, there will be a question and answer session.

To watch and interact, visit the City of Newport News Facebook Page, tune into NNTV (Cox Channel 48/Verizon Channel 19) or go online to www.nnva.gov/nntv. Watch via Facebook Live to submit questions to the panel during the meeting. Submit questions in advance to perryde@nnva.gov.