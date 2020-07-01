Join Us for the 4th of July As We Celebrate Together, At Home!

This 4th of July, the City of Newport News invites residents to “celebrate together, at home,” with festive at home celebrations, virtual programming, online activities and special “Light up the City” illuminations for our Nation’s birthday. These activities will replace our usual 4th of July Stars in the Sky event and fireworks celebration this year.

On July 4th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., families can drive up to one of our three community centers and pick up American flags and LED wands (one each, per person in vehicle) and a 4th of July yard sign (one per vehicle). Food trucks will be at each site selling items during the pick-up hours. Enjoy Marco’s Pizza and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream at the Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard), El Coqui and Sweet Frogs at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive), and Boyd’s Tasty Dogs and PA Dutch Funnel Cake at the Doris Miller Community Center (2814 Wickham Avenue).

Featuring a daytime aerial flyover banner, the celebration also offers online interactive games, crafts, history and contests that can be found on the event website and Facebook page. A special musical performance from Slapnation at the Ella Fitzgerald Theater will be shared on NNTV Cox 48/Verizon 19, NNTV Facebook and the NNTV YouTube Channel. View the concert at 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with a solid hour of a special fireworks video produced by NNTV from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to decorate their homes for the holiday and help “Light up the City” at 9 p.m. Creative, and safe, ways to light homes include string lights and luminaries with battery tea lights, and house lights and flashlights can be flickered on and off for a “firework” effect. “Light up the City” will include searchlights at Brooks Crossing and red, white and blue lights on the City Center fountains. Everyone is invited to share pictures and videos of their at home celebrations using the hashtag #NNTogetherAtHome. For more information, call 757-926-1400 or visit www.nnparks.com.

Please remember, it is unlawful for any person in the City of Newport News to own, sell, possess, store, display, use or explode any fireworks, to include sparklers. Also, celebratory gunfire is not only dangerous, but it’s also a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $2,500 fine and one year in jail. What goes up, must come down, including bullets that could harm or kill an innocent bystander, including a child.