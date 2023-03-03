JRTP SWIFT Construction Notice

As part of HRSD’s James River Treatment Plant SWIFT project in and around Riverview Farm Park, residents have been inquiring about a loud metal clanging noise and ground vibration. The noise and vibration are a result of the installation and removal of metal sheet pilings that are used to build underground wastewater tanks and buildings. The sheet piling operations will continue to occur intermittently throughout the ptrroject’s entirety. In compliance with the project’s weekday work hours, the HRSD would like to ensure neighboring residents that this type of work will only take place during the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

While the construction team works diligently to minimize impacts, folks may notice increased noise and traffic, along with the people and heavy equipment (with backup safety alarms) that are associated with similar construction. Please take care when traveling around the construction area and for your safety, do not enter the site. Due to the nature of construction, work is weather and situation-dependent, and dates are subject to change.

Thank you for your support of this effort to help achieve HRSD’s vision that future generations inherit clean waterways. For more information, read the full construction notice or visit the project webpage: www.hrsd.com/james-river-tp-swift-improvements.