City Center is home to Juicing LIFE Bar & Café, a juice bar that uses only 100% organic natural fruits, all natural sweeteners and no preservatives. Owned and operated by Virginia Beach native Mike Davis, the bar offers fresh cold pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, alkaline water and detox plans. In addition to its signature juices, the caféoffers salads, wraps, flatbreads and sandwiches, with a menu that incorporates holistic, vegan and keto style foods.

Davis had been working in cybersecurity with the Department of Defense when he began brainstorming ideas for starting his own business and becoming an entrepreneur. His father’s cancer diagnosis and passing led Davis to focus more on health and wellness, making these pillars of his life. Once he decided he wanted to open a juice bar, 13 months later, in November 2018, Juicing LIFE Bar & Café opened its doors. With a growing customer base, Davis expanded operations in January of this year to include the café, adding another 2,100 square feet of space to the business.

Juicing LIFE Bar encourages its patrons to celebrate loving life by sharing good food and fresh juices. In the future, Davis is looking to partner with other local businesses while adding additional locations in the Hampton Roads region.

Visit Juicing LIFE Bar & Café at 706 Town Center Drive, Suite 100 and Suite 102, or online at juicinglifebar.com.