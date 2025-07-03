July 4: Hampton Roads 757 Sober Ride

Drive Safe Hampton Roads will be providing free sober rides (up to $15) powered by Lyft over the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend. There will be three opportunities for individuals 21 and older to obtain safe sober rides home. The campaign will have three sessions:

3 p.m. Thursday, July 3 – 3 a.m. Friday, July 4

3 p.m. Friday, July 4 – 3 a.m. Saturday, July 5

3 p.m. Saturday, July 5 – 3 a.m. Sunday, July 6

The rides must originate or have destinations in Hampton Roads. Drive Safe is reminding drivers to make a plan and never drive impaired. The crashes, injuries, and fatalities associated with impaired driving are 100% preventable.