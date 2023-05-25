July meeting date change

By: City of Newport News

As outlined in the City Code, City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, except in July, August, and December when Council meets just on the second Tuesday of the month. Last night, the meeting date of this year’s July meeting was changed from the second to the fourth Tuesday. Therefore, Council will meet twice in June, then on July 25 and on August 8, resuming the twice-monthly meetings in September.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.