‘June Surprise?’ Chauvin makes sentencing hearing a cliffhanger



Derek Chauvin speaks to Floyd family before being sentenced.

By Angela Jones

Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin today for the murder of George Floyd. “You have our sympathies,” Cahill said to the Floyd family before sentencing Chauvin to 270 months, 22 and a half years, citing “abuse of position of trust and authority.”

Prior to his sentencing, Chauvin eluded that there would be more information forthcoming that would give the Floyd family “peace of mind.” Chauvin’s statement did not include anything that appeared to show remorse for his actions.