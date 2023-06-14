Administration Events Featured Local Local News 

Juneteenth Holiday Closings and Schedules

By: City of Newport News

City offices, libraries & recreation centers – closed Monday, June 19

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, June 19. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday. 

Recovery Operations Center – closed Monday, June 19

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12-5 p.m. on Monday, June 19; reunite lobby open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

