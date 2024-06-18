Juneteenth Holiday Schedule

In observance of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, all City offices, courts, libraries, and community centers will be CLOSED on Wednesday, June 19. The Visitor Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Trash Collection Schedule

There will be no trash collection on Wednesday, June 19. The schedule is as follows:

Collection normally scheduled for Wednesday will occur on Thursday, June 20.

Collection normally scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday, June 21.

Collection normally scheduled for Friday will occur on Saturday, June 22.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Thursday, June 20. For more information, please contact the Customer Contact Center at 757-382-2489 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays or visit www.CityOfChesapeake.net.