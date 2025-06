Join the City of Newport News for the Juneteenth Raising of the Flag on Monday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at City Hall. This ceremonial event honors the significance of Juneteenth and celebrates freedom, unity, and progress. The Juneteenth flag will be raised alongside the city and state flags as a symbol of reflection and pride. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the City Council Chambers.