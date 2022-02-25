KAINE AND WARNER’S STATEMENT ON NOMINATION OF JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TO THE SUPREME COURT

By: Tony Hernandez & Laura Dacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, to the Supreme Court:

“I believe Judge Jackson is highly qualified and dedicated to liberty and justice for all. She has a distinguished background serving as a federal public defender, an appellate court judge, a district court judge, and a Commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. This historic nomination would help make the Supreme Court more reflective of our nation.

“I am particularly gratified at the prospect of four women justices on the Supreme Court. When I started law school, the Court was all male. This nomination is a reminder that we have the capacity to create a newer and better normal every day.

“As I have done for all nominees, I will closely evaluate Judge Jackson’s nomination, including reviewing her past cases and published work and meeting with her in order to make an informed final decision.

“The Supreme Court makes critical decisions on issues that impact Virginians’ everyday lives, like health care, civil rights, and immigration. I take my duty to provide advice and consent on nominations with utmost seriousness.”

Kaine practiced as a civil rights lawyer for 17 years with cases in state and federal trial and appellate courts, including the United States Supreme Court. He also taught constitutional law and legal ethics at the University of Richmond Law School.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“With his historic selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden has nominated a qualified jurist with extraordinary credentials and a brilliant legal mind who has been repeatedly confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis.

“I look forward to a timely confirmation hearing in the Senate, fulfilling our constitutional responsibility in a swift manner.”



