KAINE ANNOUNCES EVERYBODYS THE GRADUATION SPEAKER VIDEO CONTEST FOR VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

Watch his video announcing the contest here.

WASHINGTON, D.C. Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine launched the Everybodys the Graduation Speaker video contest. With many in-person graduations likely to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, Kaine is encouraging Virginias graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation. Kaine will select speeches to feature on his Facebook page and website during May and June to celebrate the graduates.

One of the many groups of Virginians Ive been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom wont have the graduation experience theyve been planning for a long time. I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker. I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginias future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Lets show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about, Kaine said.

Kaine is encouraging students to film videos of speeches that are 10 minutes or less and submit them to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.