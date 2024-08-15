Kaine Campaign Statement On Hung Cao Agreeing To Debate

On August 14, 2024, Michael Beyer, Communications Director for Kaine for Virginia, released a statement about 2024 Virginia Senate Republican Candidate Hung Cao agreeing to debate. The statement goes as follows:



“It’s great that the debate will be held in Norfolk because it will provide Cao with the perfect opportunity to apologize directly to hardworking NATO employees for calling them ‘lazy.’



“Senator Kaine has always shown up for Virginians and looks forward to debating at Norfolk State University to discuss how he has lowered the cost of prescription drugs, invested in our roads and bridges, and supported military families and veterans.”



Cao is a 25-year Navy veteran who has served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. During the May 7 campaign event with Log Cabin Republicans of Richmond, he claimed North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) employees work short hours.



“They are freaking lazy,” he said. Cao went on to claim the average European NATO employee only works from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before taking a two-hour lunch and napping afterward.