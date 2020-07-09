KAINE HIGHLIGHTS WINNERS OF EVERYBODYS THE GRADUATION SPEAKER VIDEO CONTEST

Watch his video announcing the contest here.

WASHINGTON, D.C. Over the last two months, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has highlighted graduating high school seniors across Virginia as part of his Everybodys the Graduation Speaker video contest. Because many in-person graduations were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, Kaine encouraged Virginias graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would have liked to give at graduation. The winners were highlighted each day on the Senators Facebook page and Senate website.

I felt a sense of loss for the Class of 2020 because they didnt have the graduation experience they expected, so I wanted to do something fun for them and give them a chance to be a graduation speaker, Kaine said. The speeches submitted by these graduating seniors demonstrated the resilience and wisdom of Virginias students, and I was proud to offer them a platform to showcase their remarks. Im encouraged by the inspiration Virginias future leaders shared in their speeches and am excited to see what they accomplish next.

Kaine selected 50 speeches from students in every region of Virginia to highlight. The videos collectively garnered over 300,000 views on Facebook. You can see the full list of winners here and below.

Everybodys the Graduation Speaker contest winners:

Deamoni Denson from Colonial Heights High School in Colonial Heights

Anna Kasun from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Yasmine Harrison from Bethel High School in Hampton

Melissa Meng from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg

Jamori Harris from Louisa County High School in Louisa County

Valeria Vargas from Patriot High School in Nokesville

Alyssa Rapole from Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte Court House

Darius Holweg from Westfield High School in Fairfax

Krystal Rubio from CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond

Lasata Tuladhar from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn

Annalyse McHone from Eastern Montgomery High School in Elliston

Mathieu Zahlan from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria

Alyson Armentrout-Lancaster from Riverheads High School in Staunton

Kelsey Little II from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake

Cameron Cherry from James W. Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax

Tyler Hamm from Gate City High School in Gate City

Taylor Wreath from Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal

Shreyaa Venkat from Broad Run High School in Ashburn

Meredith Marks from Jamestown High School in James City County

Jakeline Gonzalez from Salem High School in Virginia Beach

Christian Hermann from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Alexandra Wong from Hayfield Secondary in Fairfax County

Aliyah Webster from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach

Maggie Mace from Brookville High School in Lynchburg

Emon Green from Woodbridge Senior High School in Prince William County

Julia Hyde from Battlefied High School in Haymarket

Vivian Frazier from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake

Mindi Freed from Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg

Abigail Clouse from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax

Ayanna Chambers from Bethel High School in Hampton

Deepti Narayanan from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn

Nicholas Richardson from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach

Zoree Jones from Patriot High School in Nokesville

Calvin Loverude from Glenvar High Schoool in Salem

Caitlyn Jung from Bethel High School in Hampton

Tania Salmeron from Osbourn High School in Manassas

Ashley Fitzgerald from Rustburg High School in Rustburg

Samuel Barthel from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg

Seniors of Potomac Senior High School in Dumfries

Audrey Marie Cruey from Madison County High School in Madison

Violet Neikirk from Giles High School in Pearisburg

Ally Monahan from Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville

Kaylee McDonald from Tabb High School in Yorktown

Ayinde Bradford from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach

Christian Shushok from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg

The Senior Executive Council from Bethel High School in Hampton

Margaret Huan from Central High School in Woodstock

Ryan Paul from Osbourn Park High School in Manassas

McKenna Messerole from Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach

Mojda Al-Majid from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg