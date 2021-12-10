KAINE LEADS VIRGINIA DELEGATION LETTER INVITING DOT SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG TO VISIT PORT OF VIRGINIA SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine led Senator Mark R. Warner and Representatives Bobby Scott, Gerald Connolly, Don Beyer, A. Donald McEachin, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton in a letter to Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, inviting him to visit the Port of Virginia. In their letter, the lawmakers point to the success of past infrastructure investments that have allowed the Port to remain fluid in the face of our nation’s supply chain challenges and invite the Secretary to visit Hampton Roads to learn more about the Port’s best practices that can be applied to other ports across the nation as the Administration works to address these challenges.

“The Port has seen record volumes over the last fourteen months and is currently the fastest growing port on the East Coast. Forward-thinking infrastructure investments have provided the capacity needed to keep up with the surge in volumes without affecting service levels. Over the last five years, more than $800 million has been invested at the Port to add one million containers of annual capacity to its terminals. Furthermore, the Port’s operational model where the Authority serves as the single owner and operator allows additional flexibility to make changes as needed. Included in this is the Hampton Roads Chassis Pool (HRCPII), where investments have expanded and modernized the chassis fleet to ensure availability and reliability of equipment for motor carriers. We believe that there are best practices and lessons learned that can be applied to other ports as the Administration works to address supply chain challenges, and we would be pleased to facilitate a tour of operations at the Port of Virginia,” wrote the lawmakers.

“We hope that you will accept our invitation to tour the Port of Virginia to see how its efficient long-term investment model can be applied in other parts of the country as we implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, work toward offshore wind and clean energy goals, and achieve long-term solutions to address our supply chain challenges,” concluded the lawmakers.

Last Friday, Senator Kaine, Congresswoman Spanberger, and Congressman McEachin welcomed Secretary Buttigieg to Richmond and Henrico County to tour and discuss infrastructure projects coming to the Commonwealth thanks to the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Members of this delegation have been united in supporting key infrastructure priorities in the Commonwealth, including projects at the Port of Virginia. Earlier this month,they wrote to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Shalanda Young and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor requesting at least $159 million in federal funding for the Norfolk Harbor Widening and Deepening project. In September, they wrote Secretary Buttigieg in support of the Port of Virginia’s application to the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) for $20 million in federal funding to develop Portsmouth Marine Terminal (PMT) in Portsmouth, Virginia, as a hub for offshore wind development on the East Coast.