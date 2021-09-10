KAINE STATEMENT AHEAD OF 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF SEPTEMBER 11TH ATTACKS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001:

“The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is a somber and emotional occasion, particularly in Virginia. Our Commonwealth suffered directly that day and thousands of Virginians have served and sacrificed in the 20 years of war since then. In my work as a member of the Armed Services Committee, I think about that sacrifice every day. It’s why I am so committed to ensuring that our troops have the resources to defend our nation and that our veterans and military families have the support and benefits we promised them. And, most particularly, it is why I have been steadfast in opposing wars initiated without full congressional debate and approval. The consequences are so great that the initiation and maintenance of war must be done with great care and close congressional oversight. If the last 20 years have taught us anything, it should be that.”

Senator Kaine has spent recent days visiting Virginia sites used for relocation of Afghan partners to the United States and will attend 9/11 commemoration events in Arlington on Friday and Saturday.

