KAINE STATEMENT AHEAD OF VOTE ON WOMEN’S HEALTH PROTECTION ACT

By: Janine Kritschgau

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement ahead of the vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act:

“In light of the draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, it’s critical that Congress act now to ensure that women are able to make their own decisions regarding reproductive health. I’m a proud cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act and will vote in favor of this legislation to codify Roe v. Wade today.”

Overturning Roe v. Wade would upend decades of precedent upholding women’s reproductive rights and result in an immediate ban on all abortions in several states. This decision would also place in jeopardy many other important Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The Women’s Health Protection Act would protect a woman’s right to choose and prohibit state governors or legislatures from imposing unreasonable restrictions on accessing abortion services.