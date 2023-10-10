Administration Events Featured Global National 

Kaine Statement on Hamas’ Acts of Terror against Israeli Civilians

By: U.S. Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement regarding Hamas’ deadly early morning attack on Israeli civilians:

“Hamas’ acts of terror against Israeli civilians are sickening. There is never an appropriate time for violence, but the timing of this morning’s attack—at the end of Sukkot and the beginning of Simchat Torah—is especially disturbing. Leaders worldwide must come together to urge for an immediate end to this bloodshed. I will keep working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to ensure that Israel receives the support it needs. The families and communities that have been irreparably impacted by these killings are in my prayers.”

