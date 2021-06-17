KAINE STATEMENT ON HOUSE PASSAGE OF 2002 AUMF REPEAL

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today upon the House of Representatives’ passage of a bill repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, which authorized the Iraq War:

“The 18-year-old Iraq War authorization is obsolete. The Government of Iraq is now a partner, not an enemy, so the House’s vote to repeal it is both welcome and overdue. Now is the time for the Senate to follow suit and finally put the 2002 AUMF to rest before some future president wreaks havoc with it.”

In March, Senator Kaine reintroduced a bipartisan bill to repeal both the 2002 AUMF and the 1991 AUMF, which sanctioned the Gulf War.