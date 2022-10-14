Senators Warner and Kaine comment on release of additional H-2B Visas

By: Senate Kaine and Warner Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement regarding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor’s (DOL) announcement that an additional 64,716 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas will be made available for U.S. employers for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023:

“I welcome today’s announcement from the Biden Administration. Seafood processors are an integral part of economies up and down our coast. We must ensure that these businesses—as well as Virginia’s other seasonal industries—can hire the staff they need to thrive. We need to modernize the H-2B visa program to help those businesses, protect U.S. and immigrant workers, and safeguard our food supply chain from disruptions.”

Even during times of high unemployment, seafood processors in rural and remote coastal regions in Virginia have struggled to find domestic workers. Today’s announcement follows a March 2022 push by Kaine, alongside Senator Mark R. Warner and Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, urging the Biden administration to make available the maximum number of congressionally-authorized H-2B visas to ensure that seafood processors have the workforce they need.

~ On the release of additional temporary nonagricultural worker visas ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) announcement making available the maximum amount of H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas:

“Earlier this month I talked with Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas and learned that the Biden Administration planned to make additional H-2B visas available. I thanked Secretary Mayorkas and told him how critical the H-2B program is for Virginia’s seafood businesses. Without access to H-2B workers, many of Virginia’s seafood businesses would simply have to close up shop. It’s critical that we help these businesses meet their labor needs so that we don’t lose these businesses forever.

“I thank the Biden administration for making these additional visas available, but a permanent solution is needed. I look forward to working with my colleagues to reform the H-2B visa program to ensure our seafood processors have the labor certainty they need for their businesses to grow and thrive.”

The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce. In order to be eligible for the program, employers are required to declare that there are not enough U.S. workers available to do the temporary work, as is the case with the seafood industry, which relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs.

Sen. Warner has long advocated for the expansion of H-2B visas in order to ensure that seafood processors in Virginia have the seasonal workforce they need. In his most recent effort in February of this year, Sen. Warner, joined by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), urged the Biden administration to make these additional H-2B visas available in order to ensure that seafood processors and other businesses in Virginia have the workforce they need.

Who May Qualify for H-2B Classification?

To qualify for H-2B nonimmigrant classification, the petitioner must establish that:

There are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to do the temporary work.

Employing H-2B workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers.

Its need for the prospective worker’s services or labor is temporary, regardless of whether the underlying job can be described as temporary. The employer’s need is considered temporary if it is a(n): One-time occurrence – A petitioner claiming a one-time occurrence must show that it has: An employment situation that is otherwise permanent, but a temporary event of short duration has created the need for a temporary worker. Not employed workers to perform the service or labor in the past, and will not need workers to perform the services or labor in the future;



OR

Seasonal need – A petitioner claiming a seasonal need must show that the service or labor for which it seeks workers is: Traditionally tied to a season of the year by an event or pattern; and Of a recurring nature.



Note: You cannot claim a seasonal need if the time period when you do NOT need the service or labor is:

Unpredictable;

Subject to change; or

Considered a vacation period for your permanent employees.

OR

Peak load need – A petitioner claiming a peak load need must show that it: Regularly employs permanent workers to perform the services or labor at the place of employment; Needs to temporarily supplement its permanent staff at the place of employment due to a seasonal or short-term demand; and The temporary additions to staff will not become part of the employer’s regular operation.



OR

Intermittent need – A petitioner claiming an intermittent need must show that it: Has not employed permanent or full-time workers to perform the services or labor; and Occasionally or intermittently needs temporary workers to perform services or labor for short periods.



H-2B petitioners must also provide a single valid temporary labor certification from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), or, if the workers will be employed on Guam, from the Guam Department of Labor (Guam DOL).



