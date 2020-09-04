WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, September 4, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold a virtual discussion with a number of Virginians who wrote to Kaine’s office sharing their experiences with recent USPS service delays in order to hear more about their concerns. Kaine’s office has received a high volume of letters from Virginians sharing their concerns about postal delays for bill payments, prescription medications, and much more. On Friday, Kaine will hear from Virginians from Heathsville, Virginia Beach, Bristow, Midlothian, Richmond, Afton, Charlottesville, Ashburn, Stuart, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Fairfax.

Senator Kaine signed onto a letter demanding answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding the significant operational changes he directed that have caused serious delays for postal customers, and called on DeJoy to testify before Congress and provide clear, transparent answers on service delays. Kaine also signed onto a letter urging the Postmaster General to provide answers regarding reports of recent changes to long-standing practices at USPS that resulted in increased delivery times and costs for election mail, and urged him not to take any further action that makes it harder and more expensive for states and election jurisdictions to mail ballots. Kaine has been encouraging Virginians who have had issues with their postal service to share their stories as part of an effort to protect the USPS.

Friday, September 4

Kaine To Hold Virtual Discussion With Virginians On Impacts Of USPS Delays

1:00 PM