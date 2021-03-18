KAINE TO HOLD VIRTUAL DISCUSSIONS WITH BLACK BUSINESS OWNERS FROM HAMPTON ROADS & MILITARY SPOUSE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday March 19, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold a virtual roundtable with members of Black BRAND, Hampton Roads’ Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, to hear more about their experience amid COVID-19 and to discuss key provisions of the American Rescue Plan that will help them and their businesses. In the COVID relief package passed in December, Kaine worked to secure a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans for small businesses and nonprofits, and fought to include additional funding to expand the program in the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law last week.

Kaine has made it a top priority to help Virginians access the resources passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, including stimulus checks, support for small businesses, enhanced unemployment benefits and emergency rental assistance.

Later in the afternoon, Kaine will join a virtual discussion along with the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce to talk about entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for military spouses. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Kaine has long focused his efforts on supporting veterans, servicemembers, and their families. He’s been a leader on efforts to reduce unemployment for veterans and military spouses and ensure those who serve our nation receive the health care and benefits they have earned. In 2018, Kaine successfully passed nearly every provision of his Military Spouse Employment Act into law, expanding hiring and career opportunities for military spouses, improving access to continuing education programs, and increasing small business opportunities for military spouses. Kaine has continued to push for further policies to support military families, including the Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act, legislation that would build on efforts to reduce military spouse unemployment and improve access to affordable childcare.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Kaine To Hold Virtual Roundtable With Black Business Owners In Hampton Roads

1:30 PM

Kaine To Join Virtual Discussion With Military Spouse Chamber Of Commerce

3:00 PM

