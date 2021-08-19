Kaine urges Virginians needing assistance with Afghanistan evacuations to contact his office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), released the following statement on the evacuation of American citizens and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) eligible Afghans from Afghanistan:

“My staff and I are doing everything we can to help with the evacuation of Americans, as well as SIV-eligible and other at risk Afghans, to get them to safety as quickly as possible. I send my sincerest gratitude to our brave servicemembers and our State Department personnel for working around the clock to accomplish this critical mission. I urge any Virginian in need of assistance for themselves or a loved one to contact my office.”

Virginians seeking assistance with evacuations should contact Senator Kaine’s office by visiting https://www.kaine.senate.gov/services/help.

Virginia veterans or servicemembers in need of mental health services are encouraged to contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 or by visiting www.mentalhealth.va.gov.