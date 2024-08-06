Kamala Harris Chooses Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Vice President

Today, Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her presidential campaign running mate for the 2024 election. The others considered for the running mate position were Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.



Governor Tim Walz revealed in an X post about accepting the Vice President position. “I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.”

“One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It’s personal,” Harris said in her campaign announcement on Instagram. “We are going to build a great partnership. We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election.”



Harris and Walz will be running against the Republican nominee, Former President Donald Trump, and his running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance.



President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Harris since Joe Biden dropped from the race.



Tim Walz is a former U.S. Army non-commissioned officer and retired educator who has served as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019.

