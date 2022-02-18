By: City of Newport News

Kandi Coated Med Spa is a medical aesthetics center, owned and operated by Kandi Williams, that was built on the goal of helping customers reach their full potential as each person strives for total body care.

Ms. Williams has a passion for helping people and began her career as a social worker. During this time, she also developed an interest in the field of beauty and began attending cosmetology school. While working in her career, she realized that she wanted to start a business that would allow her to combine her love of helping people along with her cosmetology and beauty experiences, so she ventured out and started Kandi Coated Med Spa.

In 2015, the business opened its doors at its first location on Warwick Boulevard and then opened its second location in 2020 in Virginia Beach. Last year, due to the continued growth of its business, the first spa moved to its current location on Thimble Shoals Boulevard.

Kandi Coated provides full body maintenance and therapeutic treatments. One of its core services include Post Op Care, which is ideal for individuals who have recently had surgery. This includes a technique used for lymphatic drainage to decrease swelling, reduce inflammation, and provide pain management. Another core service is the weight reduction offerings, which focus on the use of an infrared wellness (cocoon) pod that promotes skin tightening and weight loss. Permanent Make-up, non-invasive lipo, facials, and hair removal are also available at the med spa. The business has future plans to continue increasing its service offerings, which will include Botox enhancement treatments and personal consultations.

Kandi Coated Med Spa is located at at 703 Thimble Shoals Boulevard, #C5. To learn more about the business, visit getkandicoated.com.