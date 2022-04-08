Kansas led to victory by Norfolk native in title game

By: Xavier Williams

North Carolina was up 15 points going into halftime over the Kansas Jayhawks in Monday night’s title game in New Orleans. Kansas jumped out to an early 7-0 lead before North Carolina settled down and gained control of the game. The big question leading up to the game was whether Armando Bacot would be healthy or not to be a big enough factor as he had been a double-double machine all season and postseason. He tied the great Tim Duncan with the most double-doubles in ACC play on his way to a First Team All ACC selection. Bacot played well even on an injured right ankle, but he wasn’t the big man of the evening that everyone was talking about.

The 6’10 senior from Norfolk, Virginia, David McCormack showed up and showed out in a big way. He didn’t have to outplay Bacot, even though he did especially down the stretch, he just had to neutralize him. The Norfolk native gave the Jayhawks a double-double of his own with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He proved to be vital as he scored the last two baskets for the Jayhawks on back-to-back possessions. He scored his last basket with 22 seconds left in the game to put the Jayhawks up three points and help complete the biggest comeback in NCAA championship history. North Carolina had 18 second-chance points in the first half and was limited to virtually none in the second half due to the defensive presence of McCormack and his nonstop work on the defensive and offensive glass. There’s no doubt that McCormack was the spark that Kansas needed in the second half that led them to their first National title in 14 years.





