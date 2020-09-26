Katina Roberts hired as Director of Football Operations

By Matt Michalec

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University head football coach Latrell Scott announced Thursday the hiring of Katina Roberts as the Spartans’ director of football operations.

Roberts transitions to the football program from the NSU athletics business office, where she served as travel coordinator for the athletics department for the last three years. In her new role, Roberts will handle all of the day-to-day administrative tasks associated with the football program.

“We are very excited to add someone with Katina’s personality and skill set to our program,” Scott said. “She is very organized and detail-oriented in her job. She adds a dynamic that will help our staff and student-athletes moving forward.”

Prior to joining the athletics program, Roberts worked across campus in the office of student accounts for three years. Before coming to NSU, Roberts worked in the human services department for the Norfolk Community Services Board. Roberts studied business administration at NSU.

This is the second time in Scott’s career that he has hired a female director of football operations.

“I’m honored that Coach Scott entrusted me to be one of the few women nationally to serve in this role at the collegiate level,” Roberts said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our student-athletes and colleagues with integrity. I found a new love working in athletics, as it has allowed me to forge new relationships and collaborate with new people.”