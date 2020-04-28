Keep Virginia Beautiful Accepting Applications

For the 30 in 30 Green Grants

Deadline to apply April 30th

Keep Virginia Beautiful is accepting applications for their 30 in 30 Green Grant program. The grants are designed to empower groups across Virginia to make an environmental impact in their own communities. In June, 30 grant recipients will be announced each day in the month on social media and on the website. These grants are awarded to schools, parks, counties and towns, environmental groups, associations, nonprofits, and service organizations in four different categories: Community Beautification, Cigarette Litter Prevention, Litter Prevention, and Recycling.

Online applications for a Green Grant will be accepted until April 30 and a panel of expert judges will review the applications in May. New this year is a separate application for each Green Grants category.



Community Beautification: The purpose of this grant is to support beautification efforts within Virginia’s communities. Grants are awarded for projects or programs that beautify and benefit the community. Funding will support community gardens, restoring vacant lots, graffiti abatement, placemaking, and revitalization projects.

Cigarette Litter Prevention: Grants are awarded for projects that include public education and awareness of the issue of cigarette litter, placing ash receptacles at transition points (such as entrances to public buildings), and/or distributing pocket or portable ashtrays to adult smokers. Learn more about Cigarette Litter Prevention.

Litter Prevention: Grants are awarded to groups that implement programs to reduce litter. Funding will support educational outreach material, waste reduction, and cleanup events. The purpose of these grants are to support sustainable prevention and a measurable reduction of litter in Virginia.

Recycling: The purpose of the grant is to promote waste reduction and a measurable increase in reuse and recycling. Grants are awarded for projects that implement or expand programs to reduce waste and increase recycling. Funding will support educational outreach materials, receptacles, and recycling or repurposing events.

To learn more about 30 in 30 Grants visit Keeping Virginia Beautiful’s website.