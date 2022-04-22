Kellyanne Conway Joins the America First Policy Institute

By: America First Policy Institute

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Policy Institute (AFPI) announced Kellyanne Conway, Former 2016 Trump-Pence Campaign Manager and Counselor to President Trump, as the chair of its Center for the American Child.

“For four years, the Trump Administration delivered for the forgotten child. That’s why I am proud to join the America First Policy Institute to promote and solidify the gains we achieved for the well-being of America’s children,” said Kellyanne Conway, Chair of the Center for the American Child and Former Counselor to President Trump. “If we don’t take care of the most vulnerable among us, who are we as a nation? The pandemic brought to light the hardships our children endure. We can all agree that ensuring a better future for our Nation’s children is a bipartisan issue. From improving our Nation’s foster care system to addressing neonatal abstinence syndrome, to incorporating character education and social-emotional learning, we must prioritize the next generation and ensure they are equipped for a bright future!”

“Here at AFPI, we believe that every American child should thrive in their full, God-given potential,” said Brooke Rollins, President and CEO of AFPI. “Now, more than ever, parents must fight to protect our children’s future. It is not the government’s job to dictate how our youth are raised. AFPI will continue our work on the front lines to defend every American child, and we are extremely proud to have my friend and former White House colleague Kellyanne Conway joining our fight.”

Kellyanne worked on countless issues during her time at the White House, most notably her focus on tackling our nation’s opioid crisis. She worked on building one of the largest youth awareness campaigns and assisted with the single largest spending bill a President has signed to address the drug crisis. Kellyanne also worked extensively on healthcare policies and veterans’ issues, especially regarding military spouses.

