Kery Davis of Howard University named NACDA Division I FCS Athletic Director of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 20, 2024 — Kery Davis of Howard University was selected as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), becoming Howard’s first-ever honoree.



“It’s extremely gratifying and humbling to see the tremendous work and the achievements of Kery being recognized through this prestigious award,” said Sonja Stills, Commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. “He is a true example of excellence in leadership. I’m grateful that he leads one of our elite eight institutions during a period of extraordinary achievement, both athletically and academically. Kery provides tremendous value, not only to Howard University and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but the impact his work has on the student-athletes, on his campus, across our league, and the nation exceeds the boundaries of one school and one conference. We are truly fortunate to have him as a part of the MEAC Nation.”

Davis becomes the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) sixth athletic director over the years to earn the award joining the ranks of Dennis Thomas (Hampton; 01-02), Ingrid Wicker-McCree (N.C. Central; 17-18), Earl Hilton (N.C. A&T State; 18-19), Lynn Thompson (Bethune-Cookman; 19-20), and Edward Scott (Morgan State; 21-22).

Since 2015, Kery Davis has led the athletics program at Howard University, and during his tenure, the Howard community has witnessed a renaissance of Bison Athletics.



Davis oversees Howard University’s 500 student-athletes and 21 collegiate sports programs, the most of any HBCU. The athletic programs under Davis have achieved remarkable academic success, winning awards for their graduation rates and culminating in the highest department GPA in recent history.

Since Davis took the reins in 2015, the Bison have won 31 conference or national championships, led by Women’s volleyball’s six conference championships, including five in a row from 2015 to 2019.



The 2023 athletic season was indeed a comprehensive championship year for the Bison on the fields of competition, as the Bison swept the MEAC’s highest honors by winning the 2022-2023 MEAC All Sports honors, the Talmadge Hill Men’s All Sports and the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All Sports awards. The Bison has also succeeded in the classroom and the community.



Davis has expanded Howard University’s identity by partnering with the Jordan Brand. Howard is one of six athletic programs sponsored by the iconic Jordan Brand, representing Basketball and Football. In addition to assisting with facility enhancements, the partnership is further set to collaborate on an exclusive Howard line of Jordan Brand merchandise and apparel. Those agreements remain a force in 2023, with all indications pointing toward even stronger alliances with new clients capitalizing on Howard’s iconic brand. Davis has negotiated numerous sponsorship deals with national brands, including AT&T, Rocket Mortgage, Nissan, Mielle Organics, and Nuna Baby, Inc.



Kery Davis presently serves as chair of the MEAC Football and Television committees. He is a constant source of leadership and eagerly participates in various initiatives with conference staff and league officials. Davis has also been professionally active on the national association level. Currently, he sits on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, NCAA Legends and Legacy Selection Committee, and NCAA Basketball Rules Committee.