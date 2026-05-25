Keyshawn Davis Wins Hometown Fight in Norfolk

Keyshawn Davis returned to Norfolk Saturday night and defeated Nahir Albright by unanimous decision at Scope Arena. The former world champion controlled the fight early with sharp jabs and strong combinations during Top Rank’s inaugural DAZN event. Albright responded with a solid right hand in the fifth round, while Davis was later deducted two points after throwing him to the canvas during a clinch in the seventh. Davis increased the pressure in the later rounds and repeatedly attacked Albright with heavy combinations as the Norfolk crowd cheered him on. Judges scored the bout 117-109 and 118-108 twice in favor of Davis, improving his professional record to 15-0 and giving Norfolk fans a hometown victory celebration at Scope Arena.

