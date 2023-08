By: City of Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Public Schools Title I Kick Off 2 Kindergarten Event will be held Tuesday, August 15th, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at the Emily Spong Center, 2200 Piedmont Avenue. There will be a number of academic resources on site as well as free school supplies, raffles, and more. For more information, call the Title I Office at 757-393-8392.