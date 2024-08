To help prepare families of rising kindergartners for the first day of school, the PPS Kick Off 2 Kindergarten event will take place Wednesday, August 14th, at the Emily Spong Center, from 5-6:30 p.m. The event will feature a special guest reader, Clifford the Red Dog, as well as school bus tours, arts and crafts activities, and distribution of book bags and school supplies. For more information, call 757-393-8743.