Kick Off the Start of Spring at the Great ﻿American Clean Up!

Today is the first day of Spring! And what better way to kick off the season of fresh air and blossoms then to get outdoors and join the nation’s largest community improvement program, the Great American Cleanup, happening this Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.

The Great American Cleanup, which takes place annually in an estimated 20,000 communities nationwide, is an opportunity to transform your neighborhood and community into beautiful, healthy spaces. Everyone—individuals, families, school groups, clubs, civic organizations, military commands, local businesses, and non-profits—are invited to Team Up 2 Clean Up!

Community projects include:

Removing litter from roadsides, neighborhoods, beaches, waterways, and parks

Planting trees, flowers, and community gardens to strengthen green infrastructure

Restoring nature trails, parks, and playgrounds to encourage outdoor activity

Recycling old or unwanted items

Restoring business districts and thoroughfares to encourage economic development



You can make a difference in your neighborhood! For more information or to sign up, visit askhrgreen.org.