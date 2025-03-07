Wintery weather brought 12-13 inches of snow to Virginia Beach between Feb. 19-21.

Forecasts called for Winter Storm Kingston to blanket Virginia Beach with frosty snow and bitter cold temperatures in February, but expectations were exceeded when snowfall reached between 12-13 inches in the Kempsville, Sandbridge and Oceana Naval Base areas. Though snow can be picturesque, a severe snowstorm is a powerful reminder of nature’s force and the importance of being prepared.

City leaders advised the public to remain indoors and stay off the hazardous, snow-covered and icy roads for their well-being. While City offices and facilities were closed to the public Feb. 19-21, City of Virginia Beach employees worked before, during and after the snowstorm in various capacities, including clearing roads, in the Emergency Operations Center, assisting with 311 and 911 calls and responding to those calls, in addition to others working remotely.

Staff worked around the clock, prioritizing preparedness and safety for residents, employees and businesses, so local government could return to normal operations after the storm subsided.

When Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore came to town, it reinforced that a weather emergency was imminent. Cantore, last in Virginia Beach in 2017 to report the weather, was inspired to cover the recent snow blast locally because it’s rare for the area to have double-digit snowfall, he said.

In advance of the storm, he interviewed Mayor Bobby Dyer, Public Works Director LJ Hansen and Emergency Management Director David Topczynski at the Oceanfront about the City’s preparations for the snowstorm, bringing Virginia Beach national attention.

Mayor Dyer, Topczynski and Phillip Koetter, a Public Works operations engineer, were also interviewed by local media. Mayor Dyer said, “Go with caution, be careful, you have plenty of notice.”

Kingston by the Numbers

Here is a recap of some of the City’s efforts for Winter Storm Kingston. (Feb. 18-22, unless otherwise indicated.)

Emergency Management

From the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Emergency Management led the comprehensive, cohesive emergency management initiative to mitigate winter storm impacts before, during and after the weather event, utilizing preparedness, response and recovery strategies in coordination with public safety and operational departments.

39 Departmental Situational Reports collected, reviewed, and synthesized to track citywide actions, gaps, and needs throughout the incident.

4 Citywide Situational Reports created to brief public safety departments and City leadership on current and future operational status/priorities throughout the incident, as well as 8 Situational reports to provide the State awareness of Virginia Beach actions.

4 Weather Briefs sent out to public safety and emergency management partners to aid in operational planning.

Successfully coordinated, tracked and fulfilled 6 resource requests for both internal and external assistance to aid in snow removal and incident preparedness actions.

Public Works

Preparation began days before storm arrival with comprehensive planning and deployment.

Up to 35 snowplows and spreaders to start, with 12 added through the Virginia State EOC.

More than 1,200 tons of salt, in addition to brine solution used.

More than 1,000 lane miles of primary roadways, bridges and overpasses plowed.

Supported Police, Fire and EMS stations for areas needing additional treatment.

Prioritized snow clearing and de-icing at Virginia Beach City Public Schools and City facilities, including recreation centers and libraries with the goal of allowing them to open as scheduled on Saturday following storm.

24/7 operations and 12-hour work shifts.

Parks & Recreation

Performed snowplow and groundwork with salt and sand mixture, clearing parking lots and sidewalks of 91 VB schools and school facilities and 120 City facilities, including Police, Fire and EMS stations, the Municipal Center, and 24-hour Human Services sites, in addition to ice melt at doors and front sidewalks.

Continually monitored and guarded Mount Trashmore throughout the storm to caution and prevent people from sledding there to help ensure their safety.

Communications

Emergency website (Emergency.VirginiaBeach.gov), a one-stop information hub from the City about an emergency event, was activated from Feb. 18-24.

VBAlert messages were sent to residents for all three closures and also for Feb. 22 return to normal operations. Text “VBAlert” to 67283 or sign up at VirginiaBeach.gov/VBAlert to receive important messages and emergency alert notifications from the City of Virginia Beach and Emergency Management during inclement weather.

3 news releases published and 12 media interviews conducted.

Across the City’s Facebook, Instagram, X and Nextdoor channels, 55 posts were published about the storm Feb. 17-21. Follow the City on social media: Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram



Emergency Communications & Citizen Services (911 and Non-Emergency Calls, VB311 and Online Assistance)

Virginia Beach 911 and 311 dispatchers ensured residents calls were properly routed during the storm.

Total call volume for VB911 was 6,357, handling 2,226 calls to 911 and more than 4,130 calls to the non-emergency line.

VB311 handled 2,159 calls and 582 online chats, in addition to the VB911 calls.

Emergency Medical Services

VBEMS had 635 calls for service, with 474 or 74.6% resulting in transports for health incidents ranging from cardiac/chest pain to breathing difficulty to falls.

Fire

The Fire Department ran 441 calls with 745 department vehicles dispatched in response, which could vary from heavy apparatus (fire engines, ladders or heavy rescue vehicles) to smaller apparatus (such as brush trucks, battalion vehicles).

Police

A police supervisor and police lieutenant were in the EOC with other first responders.

Police supervisor assigned directly to ECCS to assist with service needs. Police responded to calls throughout this event, mostly for vehicle crashes or stranded motorists/abandoned vehicles.

Managed all service requests despite limitations (could only respond in police SUVs, trucks and four-wheel-drive vehicles because of road conditions).

Public Utilities

47 portable generators were pre-deployed prior to the snowstorm.

7 emergency water turnoff requests performed.

2 emergency water line breaks repaired.

1 sanitary sewer pump station briefly lost power, with power promptly restored by an onsite generator.

Human Services

More than 100 employees staffed 24/7 facilities of the Human Services Developmental Services Division to ensure continuity of care, some remaining onsite for 2.5 consecutive days.

Essential services continued for Virginia Beach’s vulnerable individuals, including at: 4 group homes with 13 residents; 4 intermediate care facilities with 31 residents; and a supported residential program with 8 residents.

Housing & Neighborhood Preservation

In anticipation of the storm, Homeless Outreach engaged with unsheltered individuals to inform them of the Winter Shelter program and provide transportation to the Housing Resource Center (HRC).

With faith community and non-profit partners, the Winter Shelter program was expanded for the first two nights of the storm (Feb. 19-20) and served 92 individuals. Homeless Services staff were also on call to coordinate access to emergency shelter for homeless families and individuals, if necessary.

While most City facilities were closed Feb. 19-21, Homeless Services staff continued to operate the Transitions Day Services Center at the HRC. More than 70 unsheltered individuals were provided a place to come in from the cold each day to access showers, laundry services, housing support and meals.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

The Aquarium, with 5,000 animals representing 200 species, prepared exhibit spaces for potential impacts, which may include moving select animals off exhibit for their safety, as well as equipping and securing outdoor areas.

Animal care and facility duties were maintained even when City operations were modified, meaning Aquarium staff reports, when deemed safe, to feed the animals and maintain the Aquarium’s life support systems.

While most City facilities and offices were closed during Winter Storm Kingston, the Aquarium was open to the public on Feb. 21.

Cultural Affairs (Sandler Center for the Performing Arts)