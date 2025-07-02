Know Before You Go: Stars in the Sky Parking Information

With the Stars in the Sky celebration just around the corner, Newport News wants to ensure everyone has a smooth and enjoyable experience, starting with parking. Please take a moment to review the parking details below before heading out to the festivities.

General Public Parking Options:

25th Street Surface Parking Lot-Entry/Exit: 25th Street

25th Street Parking Garage-Entry/Exit: 25th Street

City Hall Complex Parking Lot-Entry/Exit: 25th Street AND 23rd Street

Super Block Parking Lot (Overflow)-Entry/Exit: 28th Street

Handicap Accessible Parking:

City Hall Parking Lot-Entry/Exit: 25th Street & 23rd Street

23rd Street Parking Lot-Entry/Exit: 23rd Street & West Avenue

Super Block Parking Lot (Overflow)-Entry/Exit: 28th Street

Please plan ahead and allow extra time for parking and walking to the event site. Carpooling is encouraged to reduce congestion. We look forward to celebrating safely and joyfully with you all.

Text NNJULY4 to 888777 to receive real-time updates related to weather, safety, and emergency notifications during the event.