Kroger Recalls Two Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk

The Kroger Family of Stores was notified on September 26 by the salad kit supplier, Fresh Creative Foods, that the supplier of the kit’s pasta ingredient, Nate’s Fine Foods, had recalled the bowtie pasta due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall affected 24 Smith’s stores in AZ, NM, and NV. On October 1, Kroger was again notified by Fresh Creative Foods, that the supplier for the kit’s pasta ingredient, Nate’s Fine Foods, was recalling additional dates of the bowtie pasta as well as penne pasta items due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.