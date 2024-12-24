Kwanzaa Celebration at Downing-Gross

Come join us for a festive Kwanzaa Celebration at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Ave.) Saturday, Dec. 28, from 2 – 4 p.m.

This free event is a wonderful opportunity to learn about and celebrate African-American culture and heritage. Enjoy traditional music, dance, food, fashion, and crafts. Bring your friends and family to share in the joy of this special holiday.

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with the community and honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa:

Umoja (Unity)

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Nia (Purpose)

Kuumba (Creativity)

Imani (Faith)

Reserve your free spot today. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!