Labor Day Operations

By: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s offices, including libraries, recreation centers, and the Parking Customer Service Center at 222 W. Main Street will close on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer, and the Norfolk Courthouse. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All Norfolk beaches will be open. Lifeguards are on duty Friday, Sept. 1, through Labor Day, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Community Beach Park. Lifeguards are not on duty at Ocean View Beach Park and Sarah Constant Beach Park. Patrons swim at their own risk.

Community Beach Park

700 E. Ocean View Ave.

Sarah Constant Beach Park

300 W. Ocean View Ave.

Ocean View Beach Park

100 W. Ocean View Ave.

Requests for bulk waste collection for Tuesday, Sept. 5, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. To schedule a bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, MyNorfolk.org online portal or by calling the Norfolk Cares Assistance Center at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon to receive waste.