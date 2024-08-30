Labor, Navy Secretaries Tout Workforce Development, National Security During Apprentice School Visit

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro joined U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott and Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones yesterday on a tour of the Apprentice School in Newport News. They got to see first-hand how the nation’s preeminent apprenticeship program is making the construction of the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy, one of the world’s most capable and adaptable aircraft carriers, possible.

Officials discussed the importance of a skilled organic and industrial base workforce to the U.S. Department of Defense, how the Departments of Labor and Commerce are embedding their Good Jobs Principles in the Navy’s workforce strategy, and why the creation of high-quality, good-paying jobs for a diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible workforce is crucial to national security.

As part of his Maritime Statecraft strategy, Del Toro is rallying organized labor as an essential stakeholder in ensuring America’s maritime power. Currently, the Navy is piloting a program to train experienced union welders to join a rotational expeditionary workforce that deploys to shipyards nationwide to support naval objectives. In October, the first class of 169 union welders will begin work on PCU John F. Kennedy in Newport News.

Su and Scott also presented a $6 million Apprenticeship Building America grant to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council. The funding will expand Registered Apprenticeship programming and boost public-private partnerships.

Source: City of Newport News